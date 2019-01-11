Tour de Yorkshire roadshow in town

Businesses and groups from around Calderdale are being invited to attend a Tour de Yorkshire roadshow when it heads to Halifax’s Crossley Gallery on January 22.

The 2019 Tour de Yorkshire and Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire, which will take place between May 2-5, will visit 150 towns and villages this year, 60 of those are featuring on the race route for the very first time.

The aim of the roadshows is to keep local people fully informed and answer any questions or concerns they may have and also to ensure businesses and local communities make the most of the race and can fully capitalise on the many benefits it can bring to an area.

Last year’s race saw a record breaking 2.2 million people line the route and was watched by around 10 million people around the world in 190 countries.

Businesses along the 2018 route reported increases in customer numbers with boosts to sales both in-store and online; some even recorded their busiest day of the year.

The roadshows will give out information about the race itself and there is a full section on how businesses and local communities can get behind the race, from adapting products and services to decorations and schools.