Top tips on offer for pensioners

Pensioners will be able to get advice from support groups and experts at a leading event next month.

A Pensioners Advice and Information Fair will be held on Friday November 2, 10am-2pm, at Brighouse Civic Hall.

The event is free to attend and aims to provide residents who are retired, or heading to retirement, with information about the facilities available to them in Calderdale.

Organised by Craig Whittaker MP, it is open to all residents in Calder Valley but is especially aimed at pensioners living in the Brighouse, Rastrick, Hipperholme and Elland areas.

“This event is a great opportunity to hear about the different services available to pensioners and the support that they are entitled to,” said Craig.

“Many of the different voluntary groups and societies in the Brighouse and Elland area will also be attending to promote the work they do and to attract new members”

Over 40 exhibitors are confirmed for the day including, Age UK, Citizen Advice Bureau, MS Society, WY Police, Calderdale Council, Together Housing and many more including groups and societies covering the Brighouse and Elland areas.