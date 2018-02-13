Todmorden High classmates reunite to fundraise as they remember friend Peter

A school reunion in March will allow friends to remember a classmate who has passed away and raise money for some good causes.

Todmorden High School’s Class of ‘89 are getting together again at the event called “For Pete’s Sake” at Todmorden Cricket Club, Burnley Road, on Saturday, March 24, from 7pm to midnight.

Their friend Peter Gledhill died at the tragically young age of 44 last year and money raised will be split between Healthy Minds Calderdale and a trust fund for Pete’s daughter. As well as money from ticket sales - (they are £5 each) - local businesses have donated prizes for a raffle (drawn on the night) for which the organisers are selling draw tickets beforehand and at the event.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We wanted to do something in Pete’s memory which would both benefit a good cause and help his family. It will be fun night, with the band Sporting Directors playing live, as well as the chance to get together after all these years.

“We would also like to thank everyone who has donated raffle prizes so we can raise as much money as possible for these good causes as we remember Pete”.

It is hoped a few former staff members might also join their former pupils, who attended Todmorden High from 1984 to summer 1989.

Anyone wanting more information, or wants to find out more about the evening including ticket availability,where they can buy raffle tickets or donate raffle prizes! can do so via their “Todmorden High School reunion” Facebook page or by emailing petes-sake@outlook.com