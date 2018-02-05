Tickets go on sale Kiki Dee returns to home turf for Queensbury gig

Singing star Kiki Dee returns to home turf later this year for an intimate acoustic show with her musical partner, guitarist Carmelo Luggeri.

Bradford-born star Kiki and Carmelo will play the Black Dtke Mills Heritage Venue, Brighouse Road, Queensbury, on Saturday, November 10 (7.30pm onwards), and tickets have gone on sale now.

The show is titled An Acoustic Journey, and for almost two decades, Kiki has been working with Carmelo, touring their spellbinding acoustic live show across the UK and Europe.

They say performing in this stripped back fashion allows each of their exceptional talents to shine through and create a wonderful and warm sense of intimacy for the audience. The duo’s latest critically acclaimed album “A Place Where I Can Go” including the haunting duet “Horses” with Scottish singer Eddi Reader.

Year 2018 marks Kiki’s 55th year in the music industry and has cemented her status as one of the UK’s finest and most revered vocalists.

The Black Dyke Mills Heritage Venue will mix stories and songs which include unique covers of songs by artists such as Kate Bush and Frank Sinatra and Kiki’s own hits “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, “I Got The Music In Me” and the stunning “Amoureuse”.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Bradford/Black-Dyke-Mills-Heritage-Venue/Kiki-Dee-amp-Carmelo-Luggeri-8211-An-Acoustic-Journey/13141445/

Born in 1947 as Pauline Matthews, Kiki began her incredible musical journey by singing with local dance bands, and after being spotted by a record company scout in 1963, Kiki was signed as a solo artist to Fontana Records.

She went on to become the first UK artist to be signed to the legendary Tamla Motown label before enjoying a string of chart successes including the number 1 duet “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ with Elton John (which she reprsied with Elton at the historic Live Aid concert in 1985) and the sublime “Amoureuse”.