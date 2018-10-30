Thousands raised for Emma’s Mito Mission at Sainsbury’s bag pack

Emma’s Mito Mission, Brighouse Sainsbury’s charity partner of the year ran their second successful three-day tombola and bag pack.

Over £1,500 was raised bringing the overall total so far to over £3,000 raised with the store, its staff and customers.

Read: This Calderdale pub has been named in the UK's top 50

One of the highlights was a visit by Eorl Crabtree, former professional Huddersfield Giants player.

“We are very grateful to Eorl for kindly taking the time to come along and help us raise awareness for mitochondrial disease,” said Christine Beal, the charity’s Chair, “and of course to Brighouse Sainsbury’s staff, customers and our wonderful volunteers for their ongoing and much appreciated support. Emma was a real rugby fan and so having Eorl support us in this way meant a lot.”

Emma’s Mito Mission was started last year by Emma Beal from Rastrick and her family to help raise awareness and funds for mitochondrial disease. Emma sadly died aged 28 of the condition in September 2017 but the family continue in her honour.

Read: An in depth look at car park price hikes across Calderdale

“Emma’s courage in dealing with her illness was an inspiration,” said her mum Christine.

“But it was made much more difficult by so few people having even heard of it which is one of the things we’re out to change.”

The charity aim to bring their fundraising total to over £50,000 before December to mark what would have been Emma’s 30th birthday. They have plans in place to fund their first research project into mitochondrial disease in 2019.

Emma’s Mito Mission will be back in store for another three days this month and welcome any donations for their tombola which can be left at Brighouse Sainsbury’s Customer Service.

IN PICTURES: Perfect pumpkins hidden in Hebden Bridge during festival