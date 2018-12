Brighouse Third Age Group recently held their Christmas Party in the Waring Green Community Centre.

The event was MC’d by David Wrigley with entertainment provided by the St Josephs School Choir, the BTAG Singing Group and the Drama Group with a rendition of Snow White.

Mike Halliwell said: “Many thanks to the Committee for organising the event and setting up the Centre prior to the start and also to helpers for clearing the room afterwards.”