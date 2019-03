The average property in the area sold for £143,532 last year, but how many properties are over the £1 million mark? These are the ten most expensive properties, not including land for sale, currently for sale in Calderdale according to Rightmove.

1. 1.95 million For 1.95 million you could own this stunning five bedroom detached house in Shibden, Halifax. It stands within eight acres of land and has stables, a barn, gym, outdoor jacuzzi and beautiful gardens. Simon Blyth Estate Agents other Buy a Photo

2. 1.75 million This nine bedroom mansion in Triangle is on the market for 1.75 million. Dating back to 1804, the property has its own lake as well as an abundance of wildlife and five acres of land. Daniel & Hirst other Buy a Photo

3. 1.25 million At 1.25 million this Ogden property near Halifax has a lot to offer. There are two detached properties, equestrian facilities 13 acres of land and a pet resort with 12 luxury kennels and a grooming room. Charnock Bates other Buy a Photo

4. 1.195 million This Todmorden property is on the market for 1.195 million and features stunning views, private grounds, a detached games room, five bedrooms, stables as well as multiple outbuildings. Maison Haus other Buy a Photo

