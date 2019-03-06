The Nick Smith Foundation is hoping for Bags of Help from shoppers

A charity set up to remember a 38-year old from Calderdale who died of Motor Neurone Disease is asking for support from shoppers.

The Nick Smith Foundation was established in memory of the father-of-two who was diagnosed with the terminal condition in September 2017 and died 101 days later.

The Foundation is one of three groups shortlisted to receive a cash award from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative and shoppers at the supermarket’s stores in Brighouse and across Huddersfield can vote for the organisation during March and April.

The charity is asking for support for a Memory Box Project which will be used to help achieve one of their three aims - to support children who have had to face the death of a parent at a young age, the tragedy which Nick’s children Hadyn, aged 6, and Georgia, aged 4, are having to live with.

The charity with the most votes will receive £4,000, the second-placed charity receives £2,000 and £1,000 will be awarded to the charity in third place.

The Nick Smith Foundation will be one of the projects which shoppers can vote for at Tesco Superstore in Brighouse as well as a few Tesco Express’ in the Huddersfield area.

Stephen Naylor, Chair of the Nick Smith Foundation, said: “Every penny counts for a small charity such as The Nick Smith Foundation and the money from Tesco Bags of Help will make a real difference.

“We hope Tesco shoppers will choose to support us with their blue tokens during March and April and we promise it will have a big impact.

“Our Memory Box Project aims to support children who are having to face the worst possible situation – the death of a parent at a young age.

"Nothing can ever take away the pain, but we hope our work can support them through some of the darkest days imaginable.”