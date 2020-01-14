The Inside the Council column with David Kirton (Conservative, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe)

Happy new year to the readers of the Brighouse Echo, especially those in my ward of Hipperholme and Lightcliffe!

Whilst I am not one for wishing my life away, I am sure most of you will be as glad as I am to be rid of 2019.

Terrific tree: The Christmas tree in Hipperholme was a vast improvement on last year's offering.

The dither, delays and the parliamentary paralysis regarding Brexit.

Thankfully I must have been a good boy this year as I got exactly what I was hoping for in time for Christmas – the return of our Conservative MP, Craig Whittaker with a fantastic majority of 5,774.

Following the overwhelmingly positive election result, with Boris Johnson as our new Prime minister, it’s now time to end the debate on the referendum, to come together as one and to put Brexit to bed.

I am looking forward now to seeing what this Government will achieve now that it has such a strong mandate from the people.

As Hipperholme and Lightcliffe residents will be aware another welcome Christmas gift was the Christmas tree in Hipperholme village which was a vast improvement on the one we had last year that I received so many complaints about.

Local Mass Housing Plan

Locally, Calderdale Council began its six week consultation on the Mass Housing ‘Local Plan’ on Friday, January 10. This is your opportunity to have your say about the hundreds of houses set to be built on your doorstep every year until 2035.

Many of you have raised serious concerns over both the extreme congestion and queues around Hipperholme traffic lights and how it affects your daily commute.

You have also voiced your worries about air pollution at the traffic lights which has meant that the area has failed its clean air objectives.

Ensure your voice is heard by registering your objections via www.calderdale.gov.uk/localplan.

In May we will have an opportunity to make ourselves heard again at the local elections.

If you are against higher council tax, cuts we have had to frontline services such as the Safer, Cleaner, Greener Team and refuse collection and want to protect our greenbelt and air quality for future generations please support your local Conservative Councillors to take control of Labour run Calderdale Council.

You can register to vote online at the following address: https://calderdale.gov.uk/v2/council/elections-and-voting/register-vote