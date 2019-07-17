The Inside the Council column with Councillor David Kirton

I would like to start by thanking the residents of the Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward that voted for me in the local elections back in May for another term in office, I would also like to thanks the many constituents and friends who helped me in the run up to the elections.

Public Footpath Closure Hipperholme

Cleaning up: The community is making real difference.

I can now confirm that an order has now been made under the Highways act of 1980 to close the following footpath as listed below, this was following the horrific fatality on the Calder Valley Line over five years’ ago.

Public footpath Brighouse 23

On 24 May 2019, the Borough Council of Calderdale confirmed this order made under section 119A of the Highways Act 1980 (as amended by the Transport and Works Act 1992) and section 53A(2) of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

The effect of the order as confirmed is to extinguish a 90 metre length of footpath Brighouse 23 at Hipperholme, Halifax commencing at its junction with Halifax Road (A58) at grid reference SE 1161 2564 and proceeding in a generally southerly direction, via a railway level crossing to Halifax Old Road, adjacent to Ash Tree House, at grid reference SE 1161 2555.

The order also modifies the West Yorkshire Metropolitan County Council Modified Definitive Map and Statement.

A copy of the order as confirmed and the order map have been placed and may be seen free of charge at Halifax Customer First, Horton Street, Halifax, from 9am to 5pm on Mondays to Fridays.

Copies of the order and map may be obtained at the same address.

The order comes into force as from 24 May 2019 but if a person aggrieved by the order desires to question its validity, or that of any provision contained in it, on the ground that it is not within the powers of the Highways Act 1980, as amended, or on the ground that any requirement of the Act, as amended, or of any regulation made under it has not been complied with in relation to the order, he or she may, under paragraph 2 of Schedule 2 to the Act as applied by paragraph 5 of Schedule 6 to the Act, within six weeks from 13 June 2019, make an application to the High Court. Dated: 13 June 2019.

Clean up Campaigns Hipperholme, Hove Edge and Bailiff Bridge

I would like to take this opportunity to thanks all those residents and organisers who were able to help with the recent clean up campaigns in the ward, the effort and commitment by the community are making a huge difference to our quality of life and wellbeing in the area for all residents.

Keeping Hedges Trimmed.

I would just like to remind residents that have hedges and bushes adjacent to public footpaths to ensure that they are trimmed back so as to allow residents with push chairs and wheel chairs to pass freely without having to step into the highway, as a result of the long wet period in June growth has been greater than normal for most hedges.

Thank you for your help with this issue which I am sure will be appreciated by all residents.