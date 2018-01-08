Take the plunge with Todmorden Swimming Club at the New Year Lee Dam Swim this Sunday

Todmorden Swimming Club, supported by Todmorden Lions, are inviting hardy swimmers to take the plunge at Lee Dam, Lumbutts, this weekend, when the club hosts its New Year Swim!

Swimmers can register at the dam, in the heart of Lumbutts Village, from 1.30pm on Sunday, January 14, with the first swimmers plunging into the dam’s chilly waters at 2pm.

Entry is £5 for adults and £2.50 for children under 17, who will swim for trophies in the men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ races - fancy dress optional. Trophies and certificates will be presented in the nearby Top Brink Inn after the swim, with all swimmers served hot soup and a roll. All proceeds go to the swimming club.