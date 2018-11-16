Swim project makes a splash

A West-Yorkshire based swim school is celebrating rapid growth as it enters its third year in business.

Founded by 29-year-old entrepreneur, Nathaniel Birkett, The Swim Specialist has increased turnover by 90 per cent and grown membership numbers by 67 per cent in 2018.

Nathaniel said: “It’s been an exciting journey and we have some really interesting plans in the pipeline.”

The firm has taught more than 1,300 people to swim since opening its doors in June 2016 and has ambitious plans to reach one million people by 2025.

This will be achieved through the firm’s lessons and online resources including a YouTube channel which currently attracts views from across the globe including America and India.

The Swim Specialist operates in four locations across West-Yorkshire including, Brighouse, Drighlington, Ossett and Sandal and has offices in Leeds city centre.

Designed for all ages and abilities, the firm aims to improving stroke technique through the use of games, themes and challenges tailored to the individual.

Founder Nathaniel, who has an undergraduate degree in Sports Coaching from Leeds Beckett University, established The Swim Specialist after spending three years coaching various sports teams abroad.

Nathaniel completed a year in America, where he trained several youth football teams and two years in Mallorca, Spain as a swim instructor and activities team leader.

“I had a ‘light bulb’ moment when teaching a young Swedish boy on holiday in Mallorca.

Despite the language barrier, I was able to transform the child’s water confidence through my imaginative approach to teaching.”