Suniel motivates Beckfoot pupils

Brighouse resident and mindset coach Suniel Makh recently gave an inspiring talk to pupils at Beckfoot Upper Heaton School to launch his UK speaking tour to motivate and support individuals in becoming ‘the best that they can be’.

Suniel said: “It was a great honour to speak to more than 100 pupils at Beckfoot School, on how to overcome challenges. I was amazed at the emotional intelligence, engagement and drive of these young souls, who all have within them everything the need inside them to live a beautiful life and reach their potential.”

Suniel is donating his time free of charge to schools, colleges and universities throughout February and March. Visit www.sunielmakh.com to find out more details.