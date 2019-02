Cornerstone Memory Cafe in Brighouse has received a welcome cash boost from staff at local solicitors Wilkinson Woodward Bearders.

£200 was raised by staff at the King Street legal practice in the run up to Christmas.

Cafe organiser Kath Mashinter said: “Cornerstone Memory Cafe provides a vital service. The money raised by Wilkinson Woodward Bearders has given our group a significant boost and will help us to support many local people in 2019.”