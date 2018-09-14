Shouting up for Brighouse Arts Festival in London

The sixth annual Brighouse Arts Festival launched at the biggest destinations that England has to offer.

Brighouse Arts Festival regionally launched at Eureka! The National Children’s Museum followed by the national launch at Kings Cross Station London.

The stand was in Kings Cross train station

The festival volunteers set up in Kings Cross train station for the day with the aim of spreading the word about the festival and Brighouse to as wide an audience as possible.

The large festival launch attracted BBC Arts Editor Will Gompertz who said “I wish the festival success.”

The festival organisers were also to be joined by Lord David Shutt of Greetland OBE PC. He said “It’s brilliant seeing Brighouse being put on the cultural map”.

Matthew Harrison-Lord, Festival Director said: “It was great promoting our festival at Eureka and Kings Cross because finally we can situate our small festival among the big boys and shout proudly about our home grown volunteer success.

“It was a long day, we had to set up at 6am, but worth every minute to hear people say ‘We love Brighouse’.”

The stand was supported by the festival’s principal sponsor Grand Central Rail, who run direct trains from London to Brighouse.

The Arts Festival opens on Friday 5 October, followed by Saturday’s official opening with Even Poorer Street Theatre, Hipperholme Community Choir and University Centre Calderdale College Acting Performance Foundation Degree Students The festival runs until Sunday 14 October.

Highlights include Brian Blessed, Jade Helliwell, Orchestra of Square Chapel, A.A. Dhand and BBC’s Liz Green with RC Bridgestock.

Tickets are on sale from Harrison Lord and Ryecorn Wholefoods in Brighouse as well as online www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk/box-office or call 01484 711835.

