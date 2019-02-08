Senior pets in Hipperholme and Queensbury get own vet clinics

A new senior clinic is now in operation at a Hipperholme-based veterinary surgery.

Shearbridge Vets, on Denholme Gate Road, has launched a Blood Pressure and Senior Wellness Clinic for over-8s pets.

The clinic is available every Wednesday evening at the Hipperholme venue with the surgery’s dedicated senior pet nurse Sarah Hosty RVN.

The clinic is also available every Monday at Queensbury and some Saturdays.

A spokesman for Shearbridge Vets said: “We are launching senior clinics at our Hipperholme surgery, something that is new to the area and becoming increasingly popular and recognised in vet practices across the country.

“We have a dedicated senior pet nurse, Sarah Hosty RVN, at the surgery who will be running the clinic.

“Sarah is very experienced in picking up signs of age-related issues, and people may find the less formal environment of a nurse consultation a good initial step in airing any concerns they have about their aging pet.

“Keeping pets happy during their golden years is really important to us and we know it is to pet owners.

“The clinic checks weight, physical condition, urine and blood pressure (we have pet blood pressure equipment), and answer any questions that owners may have.

“Some Saturday appointments are also available.

“Any appointments can be booked alongside annual health check and booster vaccination visits with the vet.”