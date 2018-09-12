Second grant joy for Field Lane group

For the second year in a row, a grant from the Community Foundation for Calderdale’s iWill Youth Social Action Fund has been made to enable youngsters from the Field Lane estate to organise more local events.

It will help promote plans to refurbish the old Field Lane Community Centre and turn it into a modern community hub with a cafe and activities for people of all ages.

The grant will enable the young people to organise and serve a Christmas afternoon tea for elderly and infirm residents, to organise Pop Up Cuppa sessions by the shops to tell people about the project and sign up volunteers and to assist in organising a launch event when refurbishment is complete.

The Space @ Field Lane Group is waiting for a decision from a final funder but hopes that building work will start this side of Christmas.

Emma Woods-Bolger, Assistant Director at Community Foundation, said: “The young people who took part in the first year’s project showed real ingenuity and dedication, and we are sure they will do again this year.”