School’s joy over further funding

A junior rugby team in Calderdale is receiving a second year of significant funding thanks to the support of Brighouse-based firm Henderson Property.

Following a successful year’s partnership with The Crossley Heath School, the commercial property developer is continuing to fund the school’s rugby programme which provides support across training sessions and PE classes for the wider school.

The funding means there will be more coaching from former Crossley Heath student and Rotherham Titans player Harry Dunne, who has been recruited to assist with the development of the current players.

The Crossley Heath School is known for its rugby heritage and success, having won the Yorkshire Cup on numerous occasions as well as the coveted National Vase at Twickenham in 2005.

Director of Henderson Property Graeme Henderson, whose 13-year-old son attends Crossley Heath School, said: “It has been rewarding to witness how our sponsorship supported The Crossley Heath School as they worked towards their targets over the last 12 months.

“As a Calderdale business, we are keen to support the local economy and recognise the pivotal role education plays.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with The Crossley Heath School as they head into another season of their rugby programme.”

Headteacher, Lynnette Cassidy said: “Rugby continues to be a real strength at this school and we appreciate the generosity and support of Henderson Properties, which helps to enhance the experience of those taking part.”