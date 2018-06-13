School reunion fundraising bid

Hipperholme Grammar School is staging a special event tomorrow (Friday 15 June) to raise funds for a huge restoration project.

The school has earmarked its first phase of work to include rebuilding the main wall of the 18th Century school hall to enhance its features.

It needs £20,000 for this first phase of work and, to encourage donations, staff and pupils will be holding a special fundraising campaign at the school’s next Brodleians Reunion, which takes place on-site in Bramley Lane, Halifax, between 6.30pm and 8pm.

The reunion will include a presentation for long-serving mathematics teacher, Caroline Stead, following 25 years at the school.

There will be a commemoration of the tree planted last year in memory of former pupil Rowan Sollitt, as well as school performances and a chance for people to catch-up with old school friends and staff during the evening.

Attendees will then have the chance to include their name and association to the school on a plaque which is planned to be displayed in the revamped hall.

Jackie Griffiths, headteacher at Hipperholme Grammar School, said: “We are so excited for this first phase of work to get underway and preserve the amazing features of such a historic building.

“This is a fantastic chance for anyone with a connection to Hipperholme Grammar School to be a part of something special.

“It should be a brilliant evening for people to reunite and see what our plans are for the future of our Hipperholme Grammar School family.”

To donate funds for the restoration project email info@hgsf.org.uk or call 01422 202256.