School hall donations bring scheme nearer

Hipperholme Grammar School has exceeded its six-month fundraising target to return the 18th Century school hall to its former glory, thanks to the support of pupils past and present.

The Independent Grammar School, in Bramley Lane, needs to raise a total of £20,000 to complete phase one of the restoration project. The school has already reached the £4,000 mark, helped in part by the sale of personalised plaques on a VIP board in the hall.

Around 20 staff, governors, alumni, current pupils and parents have already bought a plaque on the board, which will be at the heart of the renovated hall.

The school, open to children aged three to 16, wants to carry out a phased rebuild of the main wall and clock tower to help preserve the 300-year-old building.

In addition to the sale of the plaques, pupils in the senior school raised more than £1,000 by holding a Victorian themed fayre, which was generously supported by friends and parents.

Headteacher Mrs Jackie Griffiths said: “We are overwhelmed by the support we have received from both our Hipperholme family and the wider community.”

Donate at 01422 202256 or email info@hgsf.org.uk