Coroner's officers are appealing for information to find the relatives of a Halifax man who recently died.

John Wright from Halifax, who was 65, died on January 24 from natural causes.

Bradford Coroner's Court.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information on the relatives of Mr Wright, who lived in Luddenden.

Anyone with information should contact Coroner's Support Officer Victoria Normington on 01274 373721