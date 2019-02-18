Record sales at Moo Boutique

A Brighouse-based fashion boutique is bucking independent business trends and forecasting a bright future.

Despite reports of doom and gloom on the British high street, independent fashion store Moo Boutique has reported record sales in its third year of trading in Brighouse Town Centre.

Founder of the Bradford Road-based business, Ness Burke, started the year on a high following a great Christmas period both online and in store.

Ness said: “These are tough trading times and the retail world is constantly challenged, but Moo Boutique Yorkshire is proof that it is still possible to thrive on the high street.”

Ness credits old fashioned customer service as a factor to the store’s success.

She said: “We enjoy a loyal customer base ranging from young party goers to mature ladies with a strong sense of style.

“They know they can count on us for honest advice and recommendations, which is often a service only available in high end shops in city centres.”

A keen supporter of the Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI), Ness works with fellow retail owners to support a range of charitable and awareness raising events throughout the year.

As a busy parent of two year old Jenson and with another baby on the way, Ness is well aware of the challenges of being a so called mumpreneur.

She said: “It’s not a term I associate with myself. I’m simply doing what every working mum does, juggling my career with family life. I’m fortunate to love my job, which gets me through long hours and sleepless nights.

“Sometimes it means juggling emails while bouncing a toddler on my knee, but I work with an amazing team of ladies and girl power sees us through.”