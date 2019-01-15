Put your pet in the picture to win RSPCA contest

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch is searching for perfect pooches, handsome hamsters, brilliant birds, and claw-some cats for its ‘Picture Perfect Pet’ photo competition.

The competition can be entered online via Facebook and costs £1.50 per entry. The entrants will then be judged and the top 10 will be voted for by members of the public.

The competition will help to raise vital funds for the centre and the animals in the branches care, while the lucky winners will receive a pets hamper.

Last year the branch successfully found homes for 111 dogs, 281 cats and 73 small animals.

Fay Gibbons, events coordinator, said: “Our annual pet photo competition is a really fun way to celebrate how adorable we all think our pets are.

“We just love seeing all the entries and received such a variety of snaps year; from cockatiels to reptiles.

“It’s wonderful to see how much our pets mean to us.”

Visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk or the branch’s Facebook page for more information.