Publisher signs up crime writing duo

Brighouse-based crime writing duo RC Bridgestock have had their new novel and backlist titles acquired by independent publisher The Dome Press.

Revised editions of the early books in the DI Jack Dylan series will be released in 2019 alongside a brand new mystery featuring the detective.

Rebecca Lloyd, publisher of The Dome Press, said: “We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to work with Bob and Carol and to give this hugely popular series a new lease of life.”

Bob and Carol Bridgestock have, between them, nearly 50 years’ experience with West Yorkshire Police Service and their inside knowledge of crime and police procedure brings a unique authenticity to their writing.

They also lend their services as advisors on many TV and film crime dramas, including the BBC’s Happy Valley.