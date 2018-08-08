Partnership is committed to build more new homes in Calderdale

The Calderdale Together Investment Partnership has started work on a development in Sowerby Bridge as part of its commitment to deliver 650 new homes over the next five years.

The scheme of seven apartments on Industrial Road has been designed for people with learning disabilities, enabling them to live independently with floating support where required.

The development is the latest to start on site as part of the partnership between Together Housing Group and Calderdale Council, which aims to invest £70 million in the area over the next five years.

The partnership is currently working on 10 homes on Bradford Road in Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse, comprising seven two-bedroom houses and three three-bedroom houses. Work is due for completion in June 2019.

Work is also taking place on 10 homes on Belle Vue Road in Shelf comprising four two-bedroom houses and six three-bedroom houses. Work started in March and the development is due for completion in spring 2019.

These new developments will help to address the housing crisis in the area where the average house price is more than six times the average income at £160,947.

Hilary Brady, head of development for Together Housing Group, said: “Housing delivery in Calderdale has not been at the levels we would aspire to and more recently we have been unable to meet the needs of an increasing population. By finding sites to develop new affordable homes we can increase our housing supply in Calderdale to offer tenancy security and well maintained homes for our residents.”

Coun Daniel Sutherland, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, added: “We’re committed to increasing the number of high-quality affordable homes in Calderdale providing more options for people to own or rent properties as well as regenerating our local areas.

“This new scheme in Sowerby Bridge will also help people continue to live independently with specially designed features and support when needed.

“We’re really pleased to be working with Together Housing on this and other upcoming schemes, helping to make Calderdale a place where people want to live, work, visit and invest.”

