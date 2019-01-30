Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker to hold Elland high street meeting

Traders and residents in Elland will sound out their concerns at a public meeting next week as they beg Calderdale Council to take action and save their town.

The meeting will be chaired by Craig Whittaker, Conservative MP for Calder Valley, and Elland councillor John Ford to give locals a chance to air their views.

Decreased footfall, poor town planning and the loss of its last remaining bank are just some of the reasons that locals worry for the town’s future success.

Scott Benton, Calderdale Council’s Conservative group leader who works alongside Mr Whittaker, said: “Since 2010 Elland has continued on a downward spiral. We just need a bit more of a concentrated effort.”

Coun Benton said they are appealing to the council to fund more projects in Elland like it does in Brighouse and Hebden Bridge as well as look into changing business rates.

The councillor said Elland’s struggles over the past few years is a combination of different things but that he is positive about the future.

Mr Benton hopes some shops will make a change by opening on Mondays in an effort to boost visitor numbers throughout the working week.

Mr Whittaker said: “Although Elland has suffered from a lack of investment by the council for many years, there is investment due to take place, not least the £20 million Government funded new Railway Station.

“This is a good time to see if there are any areas where improvements can be agreed upon by businesses and residents and carried out by Calderdale Council.

“There are a variety of views in relation to what the main issues are in Elland and how these should be addressed.

“I have arranged this meeting to bring together the traders, residents, community groups and the Council to hear the different views of moving Elland forward and to see if there is agreement on how we can work together to achieve this,” he said.

Members of Calderdale Council and other community groups will also be attending the event at All Saints Church, Charles Street.

The meeting takes place from 6:30pm to 8pm on Friday, February 1.

Elland has had a difficult few years with the community losing several shops, cafe’s and restaurants but politicians remain positive that Elland is on the up.