Police increasingly concerned for welfare of Halifax woman Cathryn, 72, missing since September

Police in Halifax are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 72-year-old Cathryn Holdsworth who has not been seen since September.

The last confirmed sighting of Cathryn was on Friday, September 8, at Calderdale Royal Hospital after she attended an appointment.

She was reported missing by a neighbour on September 16.

Police, renewing their appeal today, have been conducting extensive enquiries to trace Cathryn including the use of specialist resources and have issued a number of appeals to help find her in the last four months and have not been able to trace her.

Cathryn resides in the Illingworth area of Halifax, but is also known to have contacts across the country.

Cathryn is described as a white woman, aged 72, around 5 feet two inches tall and of medium build.

She has very short speckled grey hair and dark glasses. She is known to walk with a frame, although isn’t believed to have it with her.

Cathryn had also booked flights for a holiday last week and failed to arrive at the airport.

DS Toby Facey said: “We have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate Cathryn since she was reported missing in September.

“I am certain she will have used public transport, or arranged for other transport such as taxi to travel any distance.

“It is possible that Cathryn may have travelled anywhere across the UK and I would appeal to any bus, taxi or private hire drivers across the country to think back to if they have seen Cathryn, or taken her anywhere.

“Cathryn had booked flights some time ago that were due to be taken last week but she didn’t arrive to take them.

“We know Cathryn has previous links to Blackpool in Lancashire and Cornwall, however, I would also directly appeal to any hotels or guest houses, across the country, to think back to if someone matching Cathryn’s description has stayed there in these past months.

“Our number one priority is Cathryn’s welfare; she is considered vulnerable and we are continuing to appeal for anyone who has seen her, or who knows where she is to get in contact.

“Anyone who has any information that can assist us should feel confident in coming forward to the police, no matter how small or insignificant the information may seem in isolation.

“If you have seen Cathryn, make that call.”

Anyone who has any information about Cathryn, anyone who may have seen or heard from her, or who knows where she is now is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 13170435010.