Police helicopter joins overnight search for missing Halifax man

Police in West Yorkshire have spent the night searching for a missing Halifax man.

Officers and volunteers from Calder Search and Rescue Team combed the area for 72-year-old Alan Carrol, who was last seen in Elland at 7.16pm yesterday.

The police helicopter also joined the search, making flights in that area at around 2.30am.

West Yorkshire Police had said they were concerned for the welfare of Alan, who was described as white and 5ft 11in, with grey hair and a tattoo on his left arm.

He was wearing a black woolly hat, blue coat with fur around the hood, blue Jogging bottoms and white trainers, and was carrying a black and white walking stick.

Anyone who has seen Alan or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call West Yorkshire Police and quote log 1595 of January 31.