Brighouse Art Circle members recently held a well attended workshop, combined with a demonstration in abstract paintings.

Barbara Goodall showed members how to create a couple of acrylic abstract paintings while explaining her methods and techniques.

Today (Thursday 18 October) at 7.30pm there will be a workshop based on reflections and on Thursday 25 October a demonstration by Jenny Watson. Visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or call 01484 712947 for details.