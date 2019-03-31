Plans to convert boiler room into classroom at Rastrick school and other applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Land On Beaumont Chase And Garside Drive. Illingworth.

Detached house within the garden of Lyndhurst Grove, and the construction of a double garage to serve the existing and proposed dwelling: Lyndhurst Grove, 136 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse.

Variation of condition 1 on 11/00804 to allow repositioning of building 4: Swales Moor Mink Farm, Swales Moor Road, Halifax.

Single rear storey extension and two storey side extension, dormer windows to front and rear, detached garage/ garden room/office (Part Retrospective): 11 Savile Park Road, Halifax.

Two storey side extension (amended scheme to 18/00789): 75 Green Park Road, Halifax.

Alterations and creation of self-contained annexe and replacement garage/wood store: Dean Lodge, Stainland Dean, Stainland.

Two storey side extension with canopy attached, front porch and refurbishment of outbuilding to create self-contained annexe ancillary to main dwelling: Barfield, Oakville Road, Hebden Bridge.

Re-roofing existing barn and converting to residential use: Higher Stoodley Farm, Lee Bottom Road, Todmorden.

Conversion of storage building to dwelling: Beestonley Farm, Beestonley Lane, Stainland.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Calder Valley Skip Hire, Belmont Industrial Estate, Rochdale Road, Triangle.

Raised decking and new fence 1.2/1.8 metre high to rear of property: 28 High Meadows Greetland.

Management of trees (Including Pruning and Removal): 97 Bar Lane, Ripponden.

Conversion of building to create two dwellings with two storey extension on south west elevation. Small agricultural store: Kitty Moor House, Longley Lane, Norland .

Change of use from D2 play gym to D1 day nursery: Holroyds Mill, Dean Clough Mills, Old Lane, Halifax.

DECIDED

Single storey attached garage/store to side of Holiday Let: Moorbottom House, Moor Bottom Road, Barkisland.

Conversion of existing boiler room to form class room, including removal of stairs formation of play area and bin store: Highbury School, Lower Edge Road, Rastrick.

Demolition of single storey extension to rear to facilitate two storey and single storey extension: 294 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Single storey extension to rear, porch to front, canopy to side and front and dormer windows to rear and side elevations (Part Retrospective): 142 Roils Head Road, Halifax.