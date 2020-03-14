Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Plans for a shed and veranda for ice cream sales at Shibden Park

Reinstatement of dormer to South West elevation (Listed Building Consent): First Floor Stansfield Hall, West Stansfield Hall Road, Todmorden.

Reinstatement of dormer to South West elevation: First Floor Stansfield Hall, West Stansfield Hall Road, Todmorden.

Illuminated 48-sheet digital advertisement display: 150 Jubilee Road, Siddal.

Sub division of dwelling and porch to front (Part Retrospective): 21A Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw.

Proposed development of the A629 Phase 2 Halifax Town Centre Scheme. Works include provision of improvements to public realm; pedestrianisation of Market Street and part of Commercial Street and Northgate; bus/rail interchange facilities; highway realignments to east, west and north of town centre involving road widening and junction improvements; and creation of bus box: A629 Phase Two, Commercial Street, Halifax.

Detached dwelling: 59 Woodside Crescent, Halifax.

Shed and veranda for Ice Cream sales: Mereside Visitor Centre, Shibden Park, Godley Lane, Halifax.

Prune four trees (Tree Preservation Order): 25/27 Plane Tree Nest Lane, Halifax.

Single storey side extension to East elevation: 129 Parkinson Lane, Halifax.

Prune Trees (Tree Preservation Order): Woodland To Rear Of 24 To 42 Boy Lane, Wheatley.

Demolition of existing single storey conservatory and construction of two storey extension: Ridge Gate Farm, Blue Bell Lane, Todmorden.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 5 metres, maximum height 3.4 metres, 2.9 metres to eaves: 148 Spring Hall Lane, Halifax.

Change of use of a day nursery (D1) to a mixed use of a home for the care of two children with two resident carers (C2) and a special school (D1): Elland Private Day Nursery, Northgate, Elland.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 116 Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Amendments to and replacement of windows and doors. Addition of canopy to front door. Addition of render to front elevation. Replacement of existing flat roof with pitched roof: 15 The Avenue, Hipperholme.

Agricultural building for storage and livestock (Revised Scheme to 19/01035/FUL): Field Adjacent To Cob Clough Bank Hey Bottom Lane, Ripponden.

Single storey extension to South West elevation, two storey extension to North East elevation: Newton Hill Farm, Teal Lane, Northowram.

Change of use from financial and professional services (A2) to light industrial (B1b): Employment Benefit Office, Owler Ings Road, Brighouse.

Single storey front extension: 3 Pleasant View, Towngate, Midgley, Sowerby Bridge.

Replace all windows with double glazed units (Listed Building Consent): 69 Ramsden Wood Road, Walsden.

Demolish existing single storey extensions and outhouse and construct single storey extension to west elevation, formation of new parking space, new access track and new entrance west of cottage. New boundary treatment: Gardeners Cottage, Kirklees Park Mill Hill Lane, Clifton.

