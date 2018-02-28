Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Latest Calderdale planning applications
Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey rear extension and raise roof to form first floor: 44 Mayfair Avenue, Sowood.

Single storey front extension: 8 Bull Green, Halifax.

Demolition of existing outbuildings to facilitate two-storey side and single storey rear extension: 10 Highfield Avenue, Greetland.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): Land Opposite 10 Brant Avenue, Illingworth.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 5 The Sycamores, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Proposed agricultural building to house farming equipment: Broad Hollin Farm, 73 Hollin Lane, Ripponden.

Restoration and extension of disused cottage to form a dwelling: Thorn Tree Farm, Cottage Green Lane, Ripponden.

Detached dwelling: Land North East Of 5 Silverdale Terrace, Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Two storey side and single storey rear extension (Revised Scheme to 17/01284): 54 Sandbeds Road, Pellon.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 17 Mill Grove, Brighouse.

Amended design to plot 4 on planning application 10/00075/FUL (Revised Scheme to 17/01019): Plot 4 Burrwood Court, Stainland Road, Elland.

Two storey extension: 147 Ovenden Road, Halifax.

Conversion of 14 self contained flats into 10 (1bed) supported living flats and one self contained staff accomodation (Sui Generis): 85 - 87 Savile Park Road, Halifax.

Reinforcement/repair of existing flood gates and replacement lock ladders (Listed Building Consent): Anchor Pit Flood Lock, Anchor Place, Brighouse.

Detached dwelling: 6 Laurel Terrace, Stainland.

DECIDED

Single storey extension to rear (Revised Scheme to 17/00220): 272 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Submission of details to comply with conditions to permission 17/00652, No's 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6: 12 Church Street, Heptonstall.

Submission of details to comply with conditions to permission 17/00653, No's 1, 2, 3 ,4 and 5: 12 Church Street, Heptonstall.

Single storey extension to West elevation: Parkinson Lane Community Primary School, Parkinson Lane, Halifax.

Extensions to school entrances to North Elevation: Parkinson Lane Community Primary School, Parkinson Lane, Halifax.

Fell One Tree (Tree Preservation Order): 8 Glen View Road, Hebden Bridge.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Rydal Mount Moss Lane, Hebden Bridge.

Dormers to front and rear elevations: 24 Westbury Terrace, Halifax.

Single storey extension: Old Fold Farm, Crossley New Road, Todmorden.

Single storey extension (Listed Building Consent): Old Fold Farm, Crossley New Road, Todmorden.

Single storey kitchen extension: 7 Lime Street, Todmorden.

Removal of condition 1 (allow for a 24 hour operation of gymnasium) on application 15/01111/FUL: 19 Charles Street, Halifax.

New external and internal fire doors (Listed Building Consent): Griffin Inn, 57 Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Single storey sunroom extension to rear, French doors with Juliette balcony to first floor on NE gable elevation and detached double garage: Brownhill Radcliffe Lane, Midgley.