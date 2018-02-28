Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey rear extension and raise roof to form first floor: 44 Mayfair Avenue, Sowood.

Single storey front extension: 8 Bull Green, Halifax.

Demolition of existing outbuildings to facilitate two-storey side and single storey rear extension: 10 Highfield Avenue, Greetland.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): Land Opposite 10 Brant Avenue, Illingworth.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 5 The Sycamores, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Proposed agricultural building to house farming equipment: Broad Hollin Farm, 73 Hollin Lane, Ripponden.

Restoration and extension of disused cottage to form a dwelling: Thorn Tree Farm, Cottage Green Lane, Ripponden.

Detached dwelling: Land North East Of 5 Silverdale Terrace, Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Two storey side and single storey rear extension (Revised Scheme to 17/01284): 54 Sandbeds Road, Pellon.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 17 Mill Grove, Brighouse.

Amended design to plot 4 on planning application 10/00075/FUL (Revised Scheme to 17/01019): Plot 4 Burrwood Court, Stainland Road, Elland.

Two storey extension: 147 Ovenden Road, Halifax.

Conversion of 14 self contained flats into 10 (1bed) supported living flats and one self contained staff accomodation (Sui Generis): 85 - 87 Savile Park Road, Halifax.

Reinforcement/repair of existing flood gates and replacement lock ladders (Listed Building Consent): Anchor Pit Flood Lock, Anchor Place, Brighouse.

Detached dwelling: 6 Laurel Terrace, Stainland.

DECIDED

Single storey extension to rear (Revised Scheme to 17/00220): 272 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Submission of details to comply with conditions to permission 17/00652, No's 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6: 12 Church Street, Heptonstall.

Submission of details to comply with conditions to permission 17/00653, No's 1, 2, 3 ,4 and 5: 12 Church Street, Heptonstall.

Single storey extension to West elevation: Parkinson Lane Community Primary School, Parkinson Lane, Halifax.

Extensions to school entrances to North Elevation: Parkinson Lane Community Primary School, Parkinson Lane, Halifax.

Fell One Tree (Tree Preservation Order): 8 Glen View Road, Hebden Bridge.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Rydal Mount Moss Lane, Hebden Bridge.

Dormers to front and rear elevations: 24 Westbury Terrace, Halifax.

Single storey extension: Old Fold Farm, Crossley New Road, Todmorden.

Single storey extension (Listed Building Consent): Old Fold Farm, Crossley New Road, Todmorden.

Single storey kitchen extension: 7 Lime Street, Todmorden.

Removal of condition 1 (allow for a 24 hour operation of gymnasium) on application 15/01111/FUL: 19 Charles Street, Halifax.

New external and internal fire doors (Listed Building Consent): Griffin Inn, 57 Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Single storey sunroom extension to rear, French doors with Juliette balcony to first floor on NE gable elevation and detached double garage: Brownhill Radcliffe Lane, Midgley.