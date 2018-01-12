Search

Planning applications: Extended opening hours at Sowerby Bridge club

Roxy Venue, Sowerby Bridge
Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

First floor side extension: 16 Wentworth Court, Brighouse.

Single and two storey rear extension: 55 Moor End Road, Halifax.

Change of use of Agricultural Buildings to Stables and Field shelter (Lawful Development Certificate): Outbuildings North Of Hob Lane Top Farm, Hob Lane, Norland.

Two storey rear extension: 15 Hammerstones Road, Elland.

Replacement of existing fence with acoustic panels: Black Horse Inn, Westgate, Clifton.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 67A Longfield Road, Todmorden.

Demolition of existing side extension to facilitate single storey extension to front, side and rear elevation: 26 Mayfield Avenue, Bailiff Bridge.

Single-storey (double-height) rear extension to existing dwelling: Snay Booth, Wadsworth Lane, Hebden Bridge.

Removal of conservatory and construction of single storey front extension: 52 Mount View, Mount Tabor, Halifax.

New shopfront and formation of two apartments to upper floors: 58 Commercial Street, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing warehouse to facilitate residential development of four dwellings. Renovation of existing dwelling: Former 2 To 4 Regent Street, Halifax.

Extension to side: 115 Oxford Lane, Siddal.

Development of ten industrial units: Land Next To Fancy Dress Ball Limited, Raglan Street, Halifax.

Creation of first floor extension ( Amended scheme to 17/00510/HSE): Bali Hai, Mount Tabor Road, Mount Tabor.

Single Storey Kitchen Extension: 7 Lime Street, Todmorden.

Alterations to openings and installation of bi-fold windows and balustrade to Union Street elevation, two retractable awnings to Westgate elevation and new flue to rear: Westgate Hotel, 28 Westgate, Halifax.

Alterations to openings and installation of bi-fold windows and balustrade to Union Street elevation, two retractable awnings to Westgate elevation, new flue to rear, internal and external alterations and new signs (Listed Building Consent): Westgate Hotel, 28 Westgate, Halifax.

DECIDED

Submission of details to comply with conditions on application 16/01521, No 6: Civic Centre, Station Road, Luddenden Foot.

Prior Approval application for proposed single storey rear extension, extending out be 5.9 metres, maximum height 3.5 metres, 2.7 metres to eaves: South Hollingworth Barn, South Hollingworth, Walsden.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 15/00573- condition 5: Lambert House, 59 Rochdale Road, Greetland.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 15/00779/ful - condition 3,4,5 & 7: 10 East Street, Rastrick.

Front and rear dormers, single storey porch and bay window to front (part retrospective)(revised scheme to 16/01053/HSE): 20 Ashbourne Grove, Halifax.

Two storey rear extension: 33 Mozeley Moor Bottom Road, Illingworth.

Non illuminated sign above main entrance door off Holmes Road (Advertisement Consent): Parker Chadwick Ltd Lock Hill Mills, Holmes Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Refurbishment of existing warehouse and change of use to Health and Fitness facility; new entrance door (off Holmes Road); construction of office and two changing rooms (Retrospective): Parker Chadwick Ltd Lock Hill Mills, Holmes Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey glazed extension to side (part retrospective): Somersby House, Trimmingham Road, Halifax.

Three storey extension to rear: 10 Forest Hill Road, Sowood.

Demolition of existing single storey side extension to facilitate residential development of a detached bungalow: 48 Stratton Road, Brighouse.

Submission of details to comply with conditions to permission 17/00212, No’s 6, 7, & 20: Moorside Community Primary School, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Submission of information to Discharge Condition 1 on application 17/00094: Wainsgate Baptist Church, Wainsgate Lane, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge.

Variation of condition 3 (opening hours) on application 10/00783 to extend opening hours until 3:00AM Thursday to Saturdays: Roxy Bingo And Social Club, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge.