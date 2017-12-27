Piece Hall’s piazza at heart of New Year’s Eve celebations again as Halifax gets ready to say hello to 2018

The striking piazza of The Piece Hall in Halifax will make its return to the heart of Halifax’s New Year celebrations as it welcomes all ages to a courtyard party for the first time since it’s award winning restoration earlier this year.

The magnificent 66,000 sq ft square surrounded by the grandeur of the Grade I listed Georgian former cloth hall will showcase live music, street entertainment and a variety of food and drink pop ups to complement regular tenants Elder, a modern British restaurant, and Gin Lane, an independent bar specialising in gin, prosecco and coffee.

Music: The Haggis Horns will play. Picture: Len Downes

Leeds-based funk and soul outfit The Haggis Horns will be performing live at 10.30pm, bringing their distinctive northern funk sound to the courtyard and getting everyone dancing. The seven piece band have performed and recorded with John Legend & The Roots, Amy Winehouse, Jamiroquai, Martha Reeves, Elbow and Adele and are regulars on BBC Radio 6 Music.

A DJ will take revellers up to midnight, playing a mix of party classics, and leading the countdown into the New Year and there are several options to enjoy the “outside, inside”!

The Danish inspired Hygge Tipi, complete with open fire pit, will be serving hot and cold drinks all evening, while the lavishly decorated Speigeltent will be open from 10.30pm with an indoor bar and seating. Additional food and drink pops and temporary bars will be serving warming treats and sparkling drinks.

A large heated pop up tent will house an additional seating area.

The New Year’s Eve Party at The Piece Hall has been sponsored by Northern.

Tickets (£25 each) are available from online at http://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/events/new-years-eve-courtyard-party, from the the Box Office daily between 10am and 6pm (telephone 01422 525217) or at the Welcome Centre daily between 10am and 6pm.