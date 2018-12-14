Pets owners invited to leave message on veterinary centre’s memorial tree

PET owners in Brighouse are being invited to remember their cats and dogs at Christmas and raise money for charity.

Shearbridge Veterinary Centre has placed a Christmas tree in the reception area of its Hipperholme branch, where owners can write their beloved pet’s name on hanging decorations along with a special message.

For every pet that is honoured, the practice is donating £1 to two local charities – and £90 has already been raised.

All the money donated will go to Knine and Kitty Care, a charity in Bradford and Halifax, and Lurcher Link, a Queensbury charity.

A spokeswoman at Shearbridge Veterinary Centre said: “The memory tree is again proving popular with owners who have lost their beloved pets, especially as Christmas is an poignant time and people want to honour their pets.

“They are welcome to write a message on the decoration, as well as their pet’s name, which makes it very personal and even more special.”