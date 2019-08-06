Work begins to make Calderdale library more accessible for all

Access improvements are taking place at Rastrick Library to ensure the facility is available for everyone to use.

Rastrick Library, which was built in 1912, was designed by a well-known local architect, R F Rogerson, and is now Grade II listed.

Although the attractive building retains many grand original features, the steep stepped access makes it difficult for those with wheelchairs, pushchairs or mobility problems to visit the library.

Building work has now begun on the Rastrick Library access project, a joint venture between Calderdale Council and The Friends of Rastrick Library - a voluntary community group dedicated to increasing the usage of this popular library.

The project is designed to deliver disabled access to the building, including the installation of a new ramp and the creation of a disabled parking space. In addition, works will also take place to the gardens in front of the library, redesigning the flower beds and resolving issues with exposed tree roots.

John Sheppard, treasurer to the Friends of Rastrick Library, said: “It’s been a long standing ambition of ours to ensure that all of our local community can access the library, and are not restricted by the steps.

“I’m pleased that our plans are coming to fruition and it is exciting to have reached this stage.

“That would not have been possible without the support, financial and otherwise, of many generous contributors, for which we are most grateful. We can now look forward to a long future for this valuable community resource.”

Funding for the project has been provided by Rastrick Big Local, a National Lottery Funded project which allocates up to £65,000 per year to local community schemes.

The work is due to take around 10 weeks to complete and the library will be open as usual while the works take place.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “Our libraries are important community hubs and it’s essential that they’re easily accessible for local people. I’m pleased that work is now able to go ahead on plans to improve access to Rastrick Library.

“Ensuring the library has disabled access is something we’ve wanted for some time. I’d like to thank the Friends of Rastrick Library group for their continued hard work and support to secure community funding for the project.”

