Which RSPCA furry friend will be your ‘Valentail’ this February?

This February THE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch are once calling on the public to pick an animal in their care as their Valentail.

The unique, annual appeal created by the local RSPCA, hopes that the community will send a card, gift or donation to help the many abandoned, abused and neglected animals at the centre, who may never have experienced love before and in turn help them find a loving, forever home.

Fay Gibbons, Digital & Events Fundraiser said: “We think our Valentails appeal is a really fun way of helping the amazing animals in our care find loving new, forever homes and also show how much you care for local animals in need.

"This will be the fourth year we have run this appeal and the support we get is so heart-warming!

"We often receive around 150 cards, lots of treats and donations and what’s really great is how many local schools, clubs and groups get on board by designing hand-made notes and cards to our ‘lonely hearts’ animal centre residents!

"We can’t wait to see just how much love and support we can rally up for these animals who right now, need it most whilst they spend Valentines day in shelter awaiting a forever family.”

If you would like to send an animal at the centre a Valentail, simply visit: www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk to choose your animal(s) currently in the branches care and post or hand delivery your card/gift/donation to:RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Branch, Wade Street, Halifax.

If you don’t have time to post a card or gift but would still like donate online you can visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/valentails2020.

