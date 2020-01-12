Top pay-tech specialist Yorkshire Payments starts sports division

A payment technology company based in Brighouse has announced the launch of a dedicated sports division as it looks to double turnover to £4 million in the next two years.

Yorkshire Payments has launched Yorkshire Sports Pay with a specific focus on supplying merchant services, contactless payment technology and ecommerce payment gateways to sports venues across the UK.

Yorkshire Sports Pay has already secured contracts with names including Doncaster Rovers, Wakefield Trinity Wildcats, Scarborough Cricket Club and Harrogate Town FC.

James Howard, managing director at Yorkshire Payments, said the launch of Yorkshire Sports Pay was part of the company’s strategy to expand its services nationwide.

He said: “Over the last six years, we have built our brand in Yorkshire and become well recognised and trusted experts.

“The launch of Yorkshire Sports Pay is part of a strategic effort to now expand our reach outside of our home county and penetrate the sports market.”

In October 2019, Yorkshire Payments relocated its headquarters to a 6,000 square foot, Grade II listed former chapel in the Brighouse town centre as part of a six-figure investment that the company says will create up to 80 new jobs in the next 36 months.