Theatre’s cheque for firefighters

Brighouse Theatre Productions (BTP) recently presented a cheque to the Firefighters’ Charity to say a big thank you.

Rehearsals for the group’s various performances take place in the community room at Rastrick Fire Station.

In July, BTP performed some street theatre at the Fire Station Open Day and in September the group presented ‘A Holiday to Die For’ – two murder mystery/ cabaret evenings at Rastrick Bowling Club.

To show appreciation for allowing the group to use the fire station room, a bucket collection was taken and raised £145.50 for the Firefighters’ Charity.

A cheque for that amount was presented at Rastrick Fire Station by chair of Brighouse Theatre Productions, Jane Pringle and Robert Davison (properties manager with the fire service and a member of the social committee of BTP).

Receiving the cheque were crew commander Andy Ball and firefighter Jon Arey.

Mr Ball said: “The money will be used towards the rehabilitation and recuperation of personnel following physical or mental illness and is much appreciated.”

He is currently working on the release of a West Yorkshire Firefighters Christmas song.

He will be making the video and others will be involved with the singing.

Mr Ball is hopeful for a social media release on Friday, December 6.

Brighouse Theatre Productions will have a spot at the Brighouse Christmas Market this weekend (23 and 24 November) when they will be performing a short play and advertising its upcoming pantomime Dick Whittington and his Cat which will be at Brighouse Civic Hall from 23-26 January 2020.

Tickets are available on the website brighousetheatre.co.uk or from Fawcett’s in Brighouse.