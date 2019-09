A 103-year-old woman was among the residents from a housing with care scheme in Elland to shave the head of their restaurant manager for charity.

Michael Young, who runs the bistro at Together Housing Association’s Willow Court, decided to “Brave the Shave” to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Michael, 47, said: “I wanted to do something different to raise awareness, as well as a bit of cash.”