Special garden unveiled in Elland to mark Remembrance Day

Park Wood Crematorium in Elland has unveiled a special garden of Remembrance in time for this year’s commemorations.

The Poppy Garden of Remembrance is a tranquil space to remember the men and women who sacrificed their lives for their country during conflicts.

The garden is watched over by a near life-size silhouette of a First World War ‘Tommy’, known as the Silent Soldier.

Elsewhere in Calderdale, Bankfield Museum is currently hosting an exhibition to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War.

Running until Saturday 30 November, the exhibition explores the impacts of the War on the borough, which faced 11 bombing incidents that tragically killed 11 people.

Local men and women were conscripted for military and industrial service; industry was placed on a war footing and many workers took on Civil Defence and Home Guard duties.

In the Upper Valley, Todmorden Town Hall is hosting a tour at 2pm on Remembrance Sunday, where visitors can find out more about the role of the building in the two World Wars.

Visitors are asked to meet on the opposite side of the road to the pediment, for the free guided tour.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Dot Foster, said: “It’s an honour to represent Calderdale at Remembrance events and I’m proud to be laying a wreath at the cenotaph in Halifax in memory of all those who died serving their country in conflicts all over the world.

“Council representatives will be attending services across the borough to pay tribute to all our serving and ex-service men and women and it’s a privilege to be involved in this special occasion.”

