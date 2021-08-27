Society thanks Brighouse Rest Centre for generous donation

The funds were donated during the height of the lockdown

The funds were donated during the height of the lockdown, and were used to get local residents affected by sight loss special talking tablets and equipment so they could connect with relatives and friends during the dark days of the lockdown and beyond.

The scheme has been popular, and has made a real difference to local lives.

Brighouse members of the Halifax Society for the blind have used the Rest Centre for many years each Monday. So once the group re-started, those benefiting wanted to thank Marlene Travis, Chairman, and Derek Ashton, Treasurer, face to face for their kindness.

Marlene Travis, Chairman of Brighouse Rest Centre for Older People said: “We’re very glad to have supported local people in times of such need. Technology isn’t for everybody, but its amazing to think that the average person receiving this support is 67. Its never too late to learn..”

Pete Hoey, Chief Officer of Halifax Society for the Blind said: “Its always a pleasure to help people when they need it, and we made sure that the support from the Rest Centre benefited local people, in the most meaningful way – by helping them connect with loved ones. Its also great to see people back in the Rest Centre each week, meeting people and having fun once more.”