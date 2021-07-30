Slimmer from Brighouse group celebrates losing 4 1/2 stone and reducing diabetes medication

Carol has lost 4 1/2 stone.

Carol Crowther’s inspirational story backs up a study polling Slimming World members showing that people with type 2 diabetes can improve their diabetes control by making healthy lifestyle changes and losing weight following Slimming World’s programme.

The study polled Slimming World members with type 2 diabetes. Among the findings showed of those who had been Slimming World members for six months or more and lost at least 10% of their body weight, more than half (54%) said they believed they had reversed their condition.

Carol attends the St Martin’s Slimming World group in Brighouse after joining in September 2020.

She said: “I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes 10 years ago, originally my medication was just tablets, then as the condition worsened I started on insulin. My weight was seriously impacting my health, I needed to take control of my weight to help manage the condition.

"Being overweight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from worrying about my health, struggling to find clothes to fit to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling out of breath. I was on a slippery slope during the first lockdown and was gaining more and more weight.

“The welcome I received from fellow members and my Consultant at my local group was incredible. We are a great team. They have been a great a support, and I class them as great friends now.

"Although this year has undoubtedly been tough for everyone, the motivation I get from group has helped me stay on track with my weight-loss journey and I feel like I can take on the world now. As a group we’re closer than ever before.”

With support from her diabetes healthcare team, Carol followed Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan.”Oiginally my diabetes reading was 90, since losing the weight the reading is 42 which is close to what a non diabetic person would read. I couldn’t be happier,” said Carol.

Shirley, who runs the St. Martin’s Slimming World group, said: “As lockdown has eased and we all are able to have a taste of freedom, we know more people than ever will be looking for support to embrace the coming months feeling happier and healthier.

"Given that being overweight brings a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, I’m so determined to help my members and to ensure that they don’t put their weight losses on hold. Looking after our health is more important than ever right now, and the changes Carol has told us about are incredible.

"I hope her success will inspire other people in Calderdale who’d like to lose weight, improve their health and form new lifestyle habits to take action. Just think, if you join a Slimming World group today you too could feel like a completely new person just like Carol.”