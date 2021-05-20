Share your views to support an Active Calderdale

Active Calderdale has launched the first in what will be an annual survey of behaviour and perceptions in relation to physical activity in Calderdale.

Residents from across the borough are asked to share their thoughts and opinions about their own physical and mental health and how they feel their local area influences their levels of activity.

The responses gathered will be used to identify the things that make it easier for us to be active, so that we can look for ways in which these can be increased. They survey will also look at challenges in specific areas of the borough, so work can be targeted where it can make the most difference.

The survey takes around 5-10 minutes to complete and as an extra incentive there’s also the option to enter into a prize draw for a £50 love to shop voucher.

To find out more or take part in the survey, visit bit.ly/33SOEFs or access via the Active Calderdale website.

The survey is available in a number of languages and paper copies can also be requested via Calderdale libraries.

The survey closes on Monday 7 June 2021.

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Tim Swift, said: “Active Calderdale’s mission is to work with communities to make physical activity a part of day to day life for everyone in Calderdale. To achieve this, we want to hear from local residents about their attitudes towards activity, if there are any barriers preventing them from being more active, and how we can work to overcome these.

“Over 200 local people have already completed the survey, but we want to hear from more people from all across the borough to make sure our efforts are focused in the right place.