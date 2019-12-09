See over 300 Santas descend on Brighouse for Overgate Hospice

More than 300 eager runners dressed as Father Christmas gathered at Wellholme Park in Brighouse to take part in the Santa Dash in aid of Overgate Hospice.

Here are some amazing pictures taken from the festive event - can you spot anyone you know? Pictures by Jim Fitton. To see more of our picture galleries click here to see 17 Calderdale locations used in the filming of Ackley Bridge, here to see weird and wonderful street names in the borough and here for pictures from a Halifax night out back in 2007.

1. Santa Dash Abi Howarth with Sally, left, and Tara Sherwood with Tuts. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Santa Dash Overgate Hospice Santa Dash at Wellholme Park, Brighouse. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Santa Dash Overgate Hospice Santa Dash at Wellholme Park, Brighouse. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Santa Dash Debbie Clapham and Alfie Clapham, two. jpimedia Buy a Photo

