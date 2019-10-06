Rock climbers’ high ambitions help charities

Calderdale businesses, volunteers and members of the community have raised proceeds for charity by taking part in a charity rock climb.

The event will now fund a trip to Calais, helping those impacted by the refugee crisis.

Heroes: The climbers have been thanked by the charities.

Inspired by the Oscar winning documentary Free Solo, more than 20 volunteers scaled the 21.5 -metre lead wall inside Rokt Climbing Gym 108 times to match the feat of world-renowned climber Alex Honnold, who famously scaled El Capitan at Yosemite Park.

The climb was to raise funds and awareness for two non-profits, The Town Hall Foundation and Focus4Hope, who will be visiting the refugee camps in Calais in November.

Thousands of people, many of them women and children, are living in tents across the area having been forced to flee persecution in countries like Sudan, Syria and Iraq.

Louise Reed, Founder of Focus4Hope, said: “Thanks to the support of everyone involved not only did we hit our goal, but we raised so much money for an amazing cause.

“We’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who took part and thanks to the staff at ROKT for supporting this.”

Katie Kinsella, at ROKT Foundation, the charitable arm of ROKT, said: “We were delighted to support the charity climb at ROKT and the turn-out was great, the good thing about an event like this is that it encourages all ages and abilities to have a go in the name of a good cause, we had every confidence they would reach their target.”

Rachel Dilley, founder of The Town Hall Foundation, added: “The money we raised today is going to such an important cause, and with everything that’s been achieved we can help hundreds of children make it through a tough winter.”

Town Hall will be providing oral health care for those sleeping rough in France, while Focus4Hope are putting together up to 200 packs providing essentials for the children camped there.