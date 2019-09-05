Rastrick and Hipperholme slimmers raise £1,069 for Cancer Research UK

Slimmers in Rastrick and Hipperholme managed to raise £1,069 for Cancer Research UK after they got behind a campaign celebrating Slimming World’s 50th birthday.

The Golden Body Magic Challenge invited slimmers across to the UK and Ireland to cover 50 miles/80km over the month of August to celebrate their weight-loss success.

The group members, who have successfully covered more than 1,000 miles between them, recently came together to celebrate their achievement and walk the final miles from Brighouse to Sowerby Bridge.

Weight-loss consultant Sarah Tearne, who organised the event, said she was so proud of the Hipperholme and Rastrick Slimming World group.

She said: “We had very wet weather conditions for our walk but in true Slimming World-style our members, their friends and families were out in force to support each other.

“They showed just what can be done when we come together – both in terms of achieving something amazing and raising money for a great cause too.

“I’m so proud of all of my members who set themselves the challenge of covering 50miles/80km in August.

“In group we learn that getting more active doesn’t have to be joining the gym or running marathons. It can be walking the kids to school, doing the gardening, hitting the dance floor – anything that raises the heart rate a little counts which makes it feel more manageable.

“At Slimming World, we help our members find enjoyable ways of getting more active and encourage them to increase their activity levels step-by-step, until it becomes part of their daily routine.”