Plea from popular Rastrick theatre group facing bill of thousands after building's electrics are condemned

St Matthew's Theatrical Society

St Matthew’s Theatrical Society, which puts on its shows in the parish centre in Church Street, have had their building’s wiring condemned.

They need to raise £6,000 to replace the electrics, and are hoping to raise a further £4,000 for their own lighting so that they no longer need to shell out for rental equipment.

The group has already raised more than £3,000 and they are making a plea for further donations

Nathaniel Hyde, producer and director for the society, said all the group’s members are desperate to get back on stage.

“We need to raise the money to get back to it,” he said.

“If we don’t get it sorted, we’ll never do another show again.”

The society’s “heart and soul” is in its pantomimes, said Nathanial, but they will not be able to perform one this Christmas.

They are hoping they may be able to raise enough money in time to put on a show next Spring.

He said the group have considered hiring another venue but say St Matthew’s Parish Centre is their home.

St Matthew’s Theatrical Society has more than 40 members, ranging in age from between four and 68.

The group has been performing in the area for 40 years and Nathanial described it as a long-standing part of the community.

Some of its members have been with the society since it started.

“It’s like a family,” he added.

Their last show was in 2019, before the pandemic hit.