Plan submitted to create new business park

A planning application for a proposed new business park in Clifton has now been submitted.

Creation of a business park on the site is a long-standing ambition of the council.

It is hoped the site will create significant new business and employment opportunities in the Calderdale area.

The planning application has been submitted following public consultation, which took place throughout February.

The consultation included a dedicated consultation website, two public and two stakeholder drop in events in Brighouse.

The events were well attended, with 115 residents, businesses and stakeholders attending to review the proposals, speak to the development team, and share their views.

More than 100 responses were received during the consultation, and where possible changes have been made to the scheme design to address comments and suggestions provided by the local community.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Performance and Business Change, Cllr Jane Scullion, said: “The submission of the planning application is the next step in proposals for a new business park between Brighouse and the motorway.

“The development would offer a real opportunity to boost our local economy by attracting new businesses to the area and allowing existing firms to expand.

“The feedback from the recent consultation has been really helpful in preparing more detailed plans.

“It was also encouraging to hear that many businesses expressed interest in the site.”

The planning application is available to view at www.calderdale.gov.uk under the reference: 19/00612/LAA.