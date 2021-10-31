PICTURE SPECIAL: See our fabulous pictures of spooky fun in Brighouse and Greetland

In Brighouse, there was face painting, a pumpkin display and more family fun thanks to a Halloween event organised by Brighouse Bid yesterday (Saturday).
There was more dressing up at Idle Souls Apparel in Greetland who hosted a family Halloween party yesterday, complete with a fancy dress contest, a skate ramp and spooky surprises.
Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald
Spooky Halloween fun organised by Brighouse Bid
The fun at Idle Souls Apperel in Greetland included a skate ramp
Face painting at the Halloween event organised by Brighouse Bid
Spooky costumes at the event organised by Brighouse Bid